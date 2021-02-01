Got threat calls for accepting PM’s invite, alleges TMC MP
Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Dibyendu Adhikari, who happens to be the brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has allegedly received threats over the phone for accepting an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme later this month in poll-bound Bengal.
“I have been warned that my hand and legs would be broken if I go to Haldia to attend the Prime Minister’s programme scheduled on February 7. But I don’t care, I will attend it. It is a government programme and I have received invitation from the PMO. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also requested me as I am the local MP,” said Adhikari, TMC MP from Tamluk in East Midnapore.
Adhikari’s brother and former state minister Suvendu Adhikari recently switched over to the BJP. Another brother, Soumendu Adhikari, has also left the TMC to join the BJP.
Both Dibyendu and his father Sisir Adhikari, a TMC MP from Kathi constituency in the same district, have since distanced themselves from the ruling party. Dibyendu didn’t attend a programme of chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently held in the district.
To that, he said, “I never got any invitation. Secondly, I was preoccupied. I even received threats that if I attend the CM’s programme, I would be beaten up.”
He was, however, seen meeting Union minister Pradhan on Sunday at a hotel when the latter came to Haldia.
Even though Dibyendu has said that he is still with the TMC, speculations are rife that he could end his ties with the ruling party later this month. Suvendu had also earlier said that more members from his family would join the BJP.
“I have sought an appointment from the Lok Sabha Speaker on February 10. I am going to meet him. It is personal,” he said, while adding that he will let the people know if he takes any decision (of quitting the party).
Meanwhile, the TMC said Adhikari was making false claims about threatening calls. “I think he is staging this to get attention. The TMC is not associated with such threats,” said Akhil Giri, TMC leader from the district.
The BJP sought to pin it on the ruling party. Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said,“This is an immature task. It is unfortunate that a TMC MP is being threatened when he is still with the party. Such incidents would continue till the TMC is in power.”
