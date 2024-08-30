Government can hold Formula 4 night race after FIA certificate, says Madras HC

The Madras high court on Thursday, allowed the Formula 4 night race to be conducted in Chennai as per schedule from August 31 to September 1, subject to the Tamil Nadu government obtaining a certificate from the Federation International De L’ Automobile (FIA) before noon on the day of the event. Acting chief justice D Krishnakumar and justice PB Balaji passed the interim order based on a PIL by BJP leader ANS Prasad. (PTI)

“We also make it clear that the failure to obtain the FIA certificate/licence within the time stipulated, the event shall not be conducted as per the schedule,” the court said.

Acting chief justice D Krishnakumar and justice PB Balaji passed the interim orders based on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad. The court further stated that in case that the FIA issues a certificate, government needs to email it to the petitioner’s counsel V Ragavachari.

The petitioner had contended that the government had not yet obtained an FIA certificate and conducting the night race in the heart of Chennai would cause inconvenience to the public especially since the location has two major government hospitals and a railway station. The race track would run for 3.5 km around Island Grounds near the Marina beach.

PS Raman, advocate general appearing for the state, informed the court that the FIA would inspect the racing track on or before noon on August 31 and issue a certificate if they are satisfied with the conditions.

The deputy commissioner of police traffic (East), Anna Salai, Chennai and the director of medical education and research, have been directed to ensure free flow of traffic in the diversion routes, without causing any inconvenience to the patients and general public, especially proceeding towards Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical Hospital, Omandurar Government Multi Specialty Hospital and Central Railway Station.

The government submitted to the court that they have received oral concurrence from nearby residents of the affected roads such as Swamy Sivananda Salai and Army quarters on Flag Staff Road. “The residents are permitted to walk in the designated areas to reach their destinations and to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan including diversions, parking facilities and development of police personnel,” the government stated.

The DMK government has spent around 30 crore for the race including developing roads (by the Racing Promotion Private Limited (RPPL) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) that conform to motor racing norms. Eight teams will participate in the event. The track will have 19 turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations. The race which was meant to be conducted last year was postponed due to cyclone Michaung in 2023. On a batch of PILs filed last year to ban the race over safety concerns, the Madras high court had allowed the night race with riders such as not causing inconvenience to the public.

The matter has been posted for hearing after six weeks.