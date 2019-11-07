e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Government charge-sheets Kannan Gopinathan for ‘service rules violations’

According to reports, Gopinathan, for eight days, worked at relief camps in flood-ravaged Kerala in August-end last year.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IAS Kannan Gopinathan has been served with a charge sheet by the Union home ministry.
IAS Kannan Gopinathan has been served with a charge sheet by the Union home ministry.(Twitter @naukarshah Photo)
         

Kannan Gopinathan, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who quit civil service in August and alleged that service conditions deterred him from expressing his views freely, has been served with a charge sheet by the Union home ministry.

The ministry, in the charge sheet, said Gopinathan had violated several service rules. These include “bringing political influence”, procedural lapses like not completing projects reports etc.

The 2012-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre officer, posted in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was looking after departments such as power, urban development and agriculture. Gopinathan’s efforts in flood-ravaged Kerala had earned him accolades.

According to reports, Gopinathan, for eight days, worked at relief camps in flood-ravaged Kerala in August-end last year.

Gopinathan acknowledged on his Twitter profile receiving the charge sheet.

“So, they emailed the charge sheet,” Kannan said in a series of tweets.

tags
top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News