Government charge-sheets Kannan Gopinathan for ‘service rules violations’

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:58 IST

Kannan Gopinathan, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who quit civil service in August and alleged that service conditions deterred him from expressing his views freely, has been served with a charge sheet by the Union home ministry.

The ministry, in the charge sheet, said Gopinathan had violated several service rules. These include “bringing political influence”, procedural lapses like not completing projects reports etc.

The 2012-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre officer, posted in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was looking after departments such as power, urban development and agriculture. Gopinathan’s efforts in flood-ravaged Kerala had earned him accolades.

According to reports, Gopinathan, for eight days, worked at relief camps in flood-ravaged Kerala in August-end last year.

Gopinathan acknowledged on his Twitter profile receiving the charge sheet.

“So, they emailed the charge sheet,” Kannan said in a series of tweets.