Government constitutes 259-member panel headed by PM Modi to commemorate 75 years of India's independence
The government on Friday set up a 259-member high-level national committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.
The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.
Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the committee.
Earlier, a National Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been constituted for the 75 years independence celebrations. A Committee of Secretaries has also been set up for this purpose.
"The government has now constituted a national committee under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of India with 259 members, for which a gazette notification has been issued today," an official statement said.
The panel includes dignitaries and eminent citizens from all walks of life, it added.
The committee will provide policy direction and guidelines for formulation of programmes for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, at the national and international levels, a statement from the union ministry of culture said.
The celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi.
In order to discuss modalities relating to preparatory activities for the celebrations, the high-level committee will hold its first meeting on March 8, according to the statement.
