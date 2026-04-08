New Delhi: The government has doubled the supply of 5kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to ensure adequate cooking fuel for migrant labourers, officials said on Tuesday. Government doubles supply of 5kg LPG cylinders for migrant labourers

The move follows concerns by industries over a potential mass exodus of migrant workers amid shortages of 5kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders in several industrial clusters. HT had reported on Monday that some industries were even setting up community kitchens to retain workers.

“It is conveyed that the daily quantity of 5kg FTL cylinders in each state available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on average daily supply,” petroleum secretary Neeraj Mittal said in a letter to state chief secretaries.

According to the letter, 5kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of state food and civil supplies departments for distribution “only to migrant labourers”, with support from state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Providing a daily update on fuel availability, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the oil ministry, said supplies of petrol, diesel, piped natural gas (PNG), and LPG remain stable, with “no dry-out” reported.

“Delivery of LPG cylinders is normal. Online booking of LPG refills is around 96%, and OTP-based delivery is approximately 90%,” she said, adding that OTP-based delivery helps curb diversion into the black market.

On commercial LPG used by hotels, hostels, and restaurants, she said supplies have been restored to 70% of requirements. “Since March 14, approximately 45.5 lakh (4.55 million) 19kg cylinders have been sold, amounting to about 86,400 metric tonnes,” she said.

Sharma added that around 6,500 metric tonnes of commercial LPG was sold on Monday, equivalent to roughly 350,000 19kg cylinders. Notably, 5kg FTL cylinders are also classified as commercial LPG and are priced at ₹549 per cylinder in Delhi. Under government policy, domestic LPG -- supplied to more than 332 million households -- remains the top priority, followed by commercial LPG.

In February, the average daily sale of 5kg FTL cylinders was about 77,000. Following the April 7 order to double supply, daily sales rose to around 100,000 on Monday, she said.

She said OMCs have organized 1,300 awareness camps in different parts of the country and sold about 10,000 FTL cylinders. Main purpose of the awareness camp is to inform the consumer where they can get FTL cylinders. Since March 23, 2026, about 7.8 lakh 5kg FTL cylinders have been sold, she said. To purchase an FTL cylinder, a consumer needs valid ID proof but no address proof is required.

OMCs have also organised 1,300 awareness camps across the country, facilitating the sale of around 10,000 FTL cylinders. The aim is to inform consumers about where they can access these cylinders. Since March 23, about 7.8 lakh (780,000) 5kg FTL cylinders have been sold, she added.

To purchase an FTL cylinder, consumers need a valid ID proof, but no address proof is required.