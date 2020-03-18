Government, ministries step up fight against coronavirus pandemic

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:38 IST

The Central government has stepped up its efforts to fight the Coronavirus outbreak and not just for the public, but inside its ministries as well.

From installing hand sanitisers and thermal scanners to disabling biometric attendance and conducting meetings through video conferencing, the Department of Personnel and Training has issued a detailed advisory to government employees. The measures come in the wake of the number of cases rising to 137 as of Wednesday.

Detailing a list of ‘Dos and Don’ts”, DoPT on March 17 advised all ministries/departments to be extra vigilant and not spread panic. It has also suggested that as a precautionary measure, leave be granted expeditiously to all employees who apply for it whenever a request is made for self quarantine. It has also suggested that communication within the office should be done on email, and that officers should avoid sending documents as far as possible. Non-essential office travel has been curtailed and recreational facilities such as gyms and crèches have been asked to shut down by the DoPT.

Leading from the front, the Department itself has axed various sports and cultural activities in light of the advisory against “mass gatherings”. The DoPT has decided to postpone the All India Civil Services (AICS) Hockey, Cricket and Lawn Tennis tournaments which were earlier scheduled to be held in March. The Music, Dance and Short Play competition too has been postponed indefinitely. It has also decided to defer the inter-ministry veteran cricket tournament.

However, there are no plans in DoPT to allow employees to work from home as of now, an official told Hindustan Times.

“Hospitals have cancelled seminars. Public gatherings are being avoided,” A DoPT official told Hindustan Times. “We are doing our bit to ensure the good health of our employees.”

The Department has also extended the deadline for the submission of the medical report along with Annual Performance Appraisal report for Group A officers up to June 30. The extension is applicable for central civil service officers who are 40 years and above.

“The earlier deadline was March 31. Since it is compulsory to submit the medical report with the APAR, it causes many civil servants to flock to hospitals. By postponing, we are trying to reduce both — chances of our employees contracting the infection and increasing the burden on hospitals,” a second DoPT official said.

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has also advised all institutions to avoid events which involve large gatherings to check the spread of the Coronavirus. The convocation ceremonies of many IIMs, including IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad, have been postponed. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, are among the institutions that have suspended classes.

Higher Education Sector regulator UGC has also issued advisories asking varsities to be alert in case a student displays symptoms resembling those of COVID-19 patients. Other bodies connected with the HRD are also trying to generate awareness.

But that isn’t all. Researchers in higher education institutions are also doing their bit to help tackle the epidemic. IIT Delhi researchers have brought out a mask that could be effective in the current situation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also banned travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India with effect from March 18. The move is temporary and will be enforced till March 31. It has also introduced compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. This will come into effect on March 18. All existing visas (except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas) stand suspended till April 15 2020.

For the Ministry of Tourism, the Health Ministry has issued a separate advisory. Hotels, especially those where cases of COVID-19 have been found, have been directed to ask all guests upon entry if they have a history of travel or residence in any of the affected countries. Hotels have to mandatorily provide hand sanitisers, in addition masks are to be provided in case a guest develops symptoms within 14 days of arrival, the Ministry has asked hotels to get in touch with the Emergency Control Room and call for an ambulance for the guest. During cleaning and disinfection work, heavy duty gloves and protective gear has been recommended. The waste has to be discarded as “infectious waste”.

On Tuesday, Indian Railways cancelled at least 85 trains across several major routes and ordered a sharp hike in platform ticket prices from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at important railway stations. The twin moves come against the backdrop of efforts to reduce crowding to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry has also decided to set up a six-member ‘Covid Response Team’ at the centre comprising Executive Directors from the Railway Board.

“This team will coordinate all Covid-19 Preparedness Activities, monitor progress through online dashboard and other forums, resolve issues of railway zones/PUs, issue advisories and media briefs and prepare positions for review meetings at various forums,” the ministry said.