A 40-year-old government primary school teacher, belonging to the upper caste, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly trying to molest a 10-year-old Dalit girl in the school in Kalaburagi district, a police officer said. Government school teacher held for attempting to molest 10-year-old

Aland police inspector G Mahanthesh Patil said the incident took place on Monday when the accused allegedly told the girl to stay back after the school was over to help her with mathematics. However, when the school ended and the premises were empty, the accused attempted to molest the girl but she managed to flee.

He said: “The teacher has been with the school for eight years. We received the complaint from the girl’s parents on Monday. It accused the teacher of trying to molest the minor after the school ended. The girl was able to escape and immediately her parents who then reported the matter to the Aland police.”

“Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and charged under the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act,” he said.

He further said that the accused was presented before the Aland JMFC court on Tuesday, which then remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

“We have also informed the district children protection committee, which visited the school and recorded the victim’s statement. We are investigating to determine if Kumasi has abused other students,” he added.

In response to the incident, local villagers have launched protests, demanding the immediate dismissal of the accused from his teaching position.