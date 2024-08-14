 Government school teacher held for attempting to molest 10-year-old | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Government school teacher held for attempting to molest 10-year-old

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Aug 15, 2024 05:18 AM IST

A 40-year-old government primary school teacher, belonging to the upper caste, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly trying to molest a 10-year-old Dalit girl in the school in Kalaburagi district, a police officer said.

A 40-year-old government primary school teacher, belonging to the upper caste, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly trying to molest a 10-year-old Dalit girl in the school in Kalaburagi district, a police officer said.

Government school teacher held for attempting to molest 10-year-old
Government school teacher held for attempting to molest 10-year-old

Aland police inspector G Mahanthesh Patil said the incident took place on Monday when the accused allegedly told the girl to stay back after the school was over to help her with mathematics. However, when the school ended and the premises were empty, the accused attempted to molest the girl but she managed to flee.

He said: “The teacher has been with the school for eight years. We received the complaint from the girl’s parents on Monday. It accused the teacher of trying to molest the minor after the school ended. The girl was able to escape and immediately her parents who then reported the matter to the Aland police.”

“Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and charged under the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act,” he said.

He further said that the accused was presented before the Aland JMFC court on Tuesday, which then remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

“We have also informed the district children protection committee, which visited the school and recorded the victim’s statement. We are investigating to determine if Kumasi has abused other students,” he added.

In response to the incident, local villagers have launched protests, demanding the immediate dismissal of the accused from his teaching position.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Government school teacher held for attempting to molest 10-year-old
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On