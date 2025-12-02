In a bid to streamline media and communications functions, the government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which formally designates one Chief of Media & Communications (CMC) for each ministry or department. Currently, there are two or more Indian Information Service (ISS) officers assigned to each ministry/department. Government to appoint media heads for ministries to ease communication

According to the SOP, “the senior most PIB officer posted in the Ministry/Department will normally be the CMC,” who will serve as the “single point of contact for all media, publicity, information, and communication related activities.”

The SOP, dated November 17, 2025, was part of the letter sent by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to all ISS officers and senior PPS to secretaries of various departments/ministries. Another letter, shared internally within PIB headquarters and formally sent to senior PIB and ministry officials, laid out a complete list of which PIB officer is assigned to which ministry or department, along with their link officers who will take charge when the main officer is unavailable.

The SOP says the CMC will be in charge of planning all paid media campaigns for the ministry. This means deciding what message needs to go out, choosing which platforms to use such as TV, radio, newspapers, websites or social media and preparing a budget for the campaign. On financial planning, the SOP asks ministries to draw up annual communication budgets and notes that “40% of Advertisement & Publicity funds will be placed with the I&B agency concerned,” referencing an earlier order of the expenditure department.

A person familiar with PIB’s communication strategy told HT that the government’s advertising budgets have traditionally acted as a softer incentive for media engagement, but the government now wants clearer processes that make it harder for outlets to disengage from official communication while still claiming the benefits of government advertising.

Another PIB officer said the SOP was introduced because PIB officers earlier handled only unpaid publicity, but will now oversee paid publicity as well. The SOP furthers states that the CMC must work with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), which clears government ads, and make sure funds are placed with the right agency. They also have to check and approve the media plan before the ministry signs off on it. Once the plan is approved, the CMC will oversee the creation of the ads or promotional material and ensure they are sent to the concerned agency for publishing or broadcast.

A senior I&B ministry official told HT that earlier, ministries would approach the CBC directly for advertising needs. Under the new system, the CMC will handle this entire process, acting as the nodal officer to manage all of a ministry’s communication and publicity requirements end-to-end.

One of the PIB officers quoted above added that a new body, the Central Board of Media & Communications (CBMC), has been set up, headed by the Principal Director General of PIB and comprising the heads of all media units, including AIR and Doordarshan. The role of the Board is to decide promotion, transfer of IIS officers. The board has already held two meetings, the officer said.

As part of the overhaul within PIB, the officer quoted above also said that the government is mulling to post IIS officers as part of their global outreach at 40 locations abroad. This plan is still being formulated.

This overhaul within PIB comes after the Cabinet Secretary, in a letter dated October 9, 2025, seen by HT, asked various secretaries for “effective and wide publicity of Government schemes, projects and programmes.” The letter said, “Ministries/ Departments should actively involve officers of Indian Information Service for effective dissemination of decisions taken by the Government.”

A PIB official told HT that following this, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju sent a letter dated November 12, 2025, seen by HT, to all government secretaries, enclosing the new SOP. Jaju said in the letter that this “will enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and consistency of communication of each Ministry, ensuring that our collective objectives are met through better coordination.”

The SOP directs ministries to provide the CMC with “adequate office space, supporting staff and other modern IT and logistical facilities.” All media-related proposals, campaign plans and publicity needs from various wings of a ministry must be routed through the CMC, it says.

The CMC will also draft press releases, FAQs and rejoinders; organise press conferences; coordinate articles and op-eds; and maintain regular contact with journalists and editors. The SOP specifically instructs the CMC to work with the PIB Fact Check Unit “to counter any misinformation in media.”

The CMC will report directly to the Secretary of the respective ministry/department, who will also initiate their annual performance appraisal.