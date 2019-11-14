e-paper
Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Government to set up North East Industrial Corridor: Rajnath Singh

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Tawang
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government is planning to set up a North East Industrial Corridor that will create numerous job opportunities for the people of the region.

“The Arunachal Corridor will act as a land bridge between India and South East Asia that will provide employment opportunities and give fillip to trade and tourism,” he said while addressing the 11th Maitree Diwas celebrations in Tawang district bordering China.

Singh jointly inaugurated the two-day socio-military cultural extravaganza with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan.

The event is jointly organised by the Indian Army, Tawang Civil Administration and volunteers at the High-Altitude Stadium, which stands as a testimony to the spirit of solidarity and patriotic fervour amongst the locals of Tawang district.

Underlining the special emphasis of the central government on the development of the North East region under the Act East Policy, the Defence Minister said, “India is marching forward on the path of all-round progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Road to ‘New India’ runs through ‘New North-East India’,” he said.

The Defence Minister also lauded the Five-Year Road Plan of Khandu under which all the existing inter-state and inter-district roads will be upgraded to state highway specifications by 2024.

Singh said the Defence ministry is also planning to set up an Army Liaison Cell in Itanagar to facilitate cooperation with the Army for operational purposes in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the Army Liaison Cell will be a single window entity for all issues.

Singh visited the Tawang War Memorial and offered tributes to the fallen soldiers who had made the supreme sacrifice during the war with China in 1962.

