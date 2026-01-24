'Governor's actions cause me distress': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hits out at RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that the achievements of the Dravidian Model government have enabled Tamil Nadu to outperform other states, while also expressing strong anguish over the conduct of the Governor during Assembly proceedings today. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks during the first day of the state Assembly session, in Chennai, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2026_000074B) (PTI)

Speaking in the State Assembly here, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has "held its head high" due to the consistent implementation of welfare-driven schemes. "Tamil Nadu has developed more than other states. The reason for this is our schemes. As far as this government is concerned, once an achievement is made, an even greater one follows. Creating achievement upon achievement is the hallmark of the Dravidian Model government," he said.

Stalin sharply criticised the Governor, RN Ravi, alleging repeated disruptions. "The Governor is acting against the government. He repeatedly cites the same reason and walks out of the Assembly. I am someone who has deep respect for the nation and the National Anthem. No one needs to lecture us on patriotism. The Governor's actions cause me distress. In the Legislative Assembly, it is the tradition to sing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning and the National Anthem at the end," he said.

Reflecting on his first term in office, the Chief Minister said that while assuming power brought happiness, it also came with concerns about fulfilling promises amid what he described as a setback caused by the previous decade of governance. "However, after five years in office, I am happy. I am happy because the people are happy," he said, adding that his government had brought "a new dawn" in people's lives.

Stalin highlighted several flagship initiatives, including the "Vidiyal Payanam" free bus travel scheme for women, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai monthly assistance, Pongal relief of ₹3,000, an assured pension scheme, and the distribution of laptops to 10 lakh students. He also cited infrastructure projects such as the Kalaignar Centenary Library, the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, road development, check dams and drinking schemes.

The Chief Minister said the state attracted investments worth ₹12 lakh crore, extended over ₹1.34 lakh crore in loans to women self-help groups, recovered temple properties worth ₹8,000 crore, and allocated ₹5,00 crore for the welfare of persons with disabilities.