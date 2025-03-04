Governor’s address highlights Karnataka government’s development plans

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, in his address to the joint session of the Karnataka legislature, outlined the state government’s initiatives aimed at urban infrastructure, transportation, environmental conservation, and rural development. The opposition BJP criticised the speech, calling it misleading and out of touch with the state’s realities. Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot addresses the joint sitting of first session of state legislature, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

During the opening of the budget session, Gehlot said that the government has laid out extensive plans to decongest Bengaluru, including a 40.50 km double-decker flyover that will incorporate metro rail and roadways, costing ₹8,916 crore.

“The government proposes to construct a double-decker flyover consisting of metro rail and road of 40.50 km length to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru city,” he said, adding that a ₹27,000 crore loan from HUDCO is set to fund the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road Part-1 project, requiring the acquisition of 2,565 acres of land to construct a 73-km-long road stretch.

“Metro expansion remains a priority, with ₹14,788 crore allocated for Phase-II and ₹15,611 crore for Phase-III. ₹14,788 crore worth of work of Bangalore Metro Rail would be taken up in Phase-II, and ₹15,611 crore in Phase-3,” the governor announced.

Besides, a ₹6,939 crore initiative has been prepared to meet the increasing drinking water needs of Bengaluru and its suburbs. “A detailed project report has been prepared for the project, estimated to cost ₹6,939 crore, which is to be implemented in the current year,” he said.

Governor Gehlot further said that investments have been made in the aviation sector as well, with a ₹347 crore airport in Vijayapura completed. “Plans are in place to expand the airport runway in Mysuru for ₹319 crore and develop an airport in Raichur at a cost of ₹219 crore. Further, the process of land identification and acquisition is ongoing for airstrips in Dharmasthala, Madikeri, and Chikkamagaluru,” he said.

He emphasised Karnataka’s distinct approach to governance, describing it as people-centric. “The Karnataka model of development means creating a people-centric economic, social and cultural governance. Green energy, women empowerment, etc., are also included in this,” he stated.

He said that international experts, including those from Oxford University, have recognised the model as exemplary, with the UN Secretary-General personally studying its impact. “Oxford University has described this model as ‘Shining a Light in the Darkness’ and ‘A BluePrint for the World’ in its Human Rights Hub blog. The head of the United Nations has personally visited the State to learn about this model and openly praised our programmes,” the governor added.

Defending the state’s welfare programmes, Gehlot dismissed concerns that they might negatively impact economic growth. “The government has proven these fears unfounded,” he said, asserting that development and social welfare are advancing together.

He said that the government has expanded protected forest areas by 15,000 acres and cleared 5,000 acres of encroachments, including 117 acres in Bengaluru. To preserve the ecosystem, 5,678 acres around Hesaraghatta Lake have been declared as a protected grassland area. “To protect the green belt and the habitat of rare birds in Bengaluru city, 5,678 acres of the Hesaraghatta lake area has been declared as Greater Hesaraghatta Protected Grassland. A 153-acre tree park is also under development near Yelahanka,” he said.

In rural development, Gehlot said that tap water connections have been provided to 8.394 million households, with an additional 727,000 connections installed in 2024-25. “Out of 101.32 lakh (10.132 million) houses, 83.94 lakh (8.394 million) houses have been provided tap water connection so far. In the year 2024-25, 7.27 lakh (727,000) houses have been provided tap water connection,” he said.

Under MGNREGA, 109.1 million man-days of employment have been generated, with ₹5,626.56 crore spent on the programme this fiscal year, Gehlot pointed out.

In response, the BJP dismissed the governor’s address, alleging it painted an unrealistic picture of Karnataka’s progress. State BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the government of failing to fulfil promises. “The speech is misleading. The government wasted the governor’s time with false claims,” he said.

He criticised the delay in payments to dairy farmers despite proposed incentives for the animal husbandry sector. “The government proposed incentives for the animal husbandry sector, though it has not yet disbursed thousands of crores of rupees already due to the dairy farmers,” he said.

He also questioned the ₹90,000 crore allocation for regional balance, demanding transparency on actual expenditure. “The government said that it allocated ₹90,000 crore to address regional imbalance, but it did not clarify how much was spent,” he said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka called the administration a “zero government” as it lacked tangible progress. “This is a zero government because there is zero development in the state,” he stated, arguing that infrastructure projects have not moved forward as projected. “In terms of development, the nut and bolt of the government have become loose, which gets reflected in the governor’s speech,” he added.