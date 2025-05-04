Govt abruptly terminates IMF stint of ex-CEA Subramanian

The government has terminated the services of Krishnamurthy V Subramanian as its executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with immediate effect, about six months before his three-year tenure was due to end, according to documents seen by HT. KV Subramanian (HT File)

The appointments committee of the cabinet approved the termination, according to an official notification. Subramanian, former chief economic adviser (CEA) in the finance ministry, was appointed as an executive director (ED) at IMF representing India in 2022.

It was not immediately clear why Subramanian’s appointment was terminated.

Union finance ministry, the IMF and Subramanian did not respond to queries from HT at the time of going to the press.

In August last year, Subramanian published India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse.

According to the ACC notification issued on August 25, 2022, Subramanian, “professor (finance), Indian School of Business (ISB) and former chief economic adviser” was appointed from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years. He was appointed in place of Surjit S Bhalla. As India’s 17th chief economic advisor between 2018 and 2020 at the finance ministry, Subramanian tried to simplify the Economic Survey for the common man by introducing ideas such as “Thalinomics, V-shaped recovery and behavioural economics of nudge”.