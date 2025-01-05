Govt announces 2 special visa options for international students: How to apply?

India has introduced two special category visas—'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x visa'—for international students looking to pursue higher education at academic institutions across the country. Students will need to apply for a visa through the portal at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/, but the authenticity of their application will be verified using the SII ID. (Pic used for representation)

These visas, launched by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), require applicants to use the government’s 'Study in India' (SII) portal.

The 'e-student visa' is available to eligible foreign students registered on the SII portal, while the 'e-student-x visa' is intended for the dependents of those holding the e-student visa.

The SII portal simplifies the admission process for international students wishing to enrol in either long-term or short-term courses in India.

How to apply?

As a result, according to officials, quoted by news agency PTI, it is compulsory for students to apply to Indian higher education institutions via the SII website.

Students can start the process by registering on the SII portal, which involves entering basic information such as name, country, date of birth, mobile number, and email address.

Every student wishing to pursue higher education in India through SII must have a unique SII ID. This ID will allow them to access their dashboard, track the status of their college and course applications, visa processing, and other related processes. Without an SII ID, students cannot proceed with their studies in India.

Students can apply for a visa once they receive an admission offer from one of the partner institutions listed on the SII portal.

The e-student visa will be granted to foreign nationals who gain admission to study in India. This visa is for those pursuing regular, full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and other formal programs at educational institutions that are recognized by India's statutory and regulatory bodies.

Student visas are issued for up to five years, depending on the length of the course. These visas can also be extended while in India. Additionally, holders of valid e-student visas can enter India through any immigration checkpoint.

Study in India (SII)

The Study in India (SII) program is a key initiative of the ministry of education, designed to host international students seeking higher education in India. The program partners with over 600 institutes that offer more than 8,000 courses across various disciplines, including engineering, technology, management, agriculture, sciences, arts, humanities, language studies, law, paramedical sciences, and niche areas such as Buddhist Studies and Yoga.

Students can choose from a wide range of courses and study at top Indian institutions, including options for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and certification-based programs.

The process of joining SII is straightforward, with applications being submitted online. Students can select their desired programs, and their applications will be processed for admission accordingly.