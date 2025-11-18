Govt announces 26% increase in print ad rates

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) announced on Monday that it has approved a 26% increase in the rates paid by the government for advertisements in print media. The new increase follows recommendations from the 8th Rate Structure Committee (RSC), set up in November 2021. (Representative file photo)

The revised rates are meant to strengthen the revenue base of newspapers, especially as they face rising costs and growing competition from digital platforms, the government said. The rates are effective from December 1, 2025, an I&B official told HT.

“Higher rates for government advertisements will provide essential revenue support to print media, especially in an era of competition from various other media platforms and in view of the escalation in cost in the last few years. This can help sustain operations, maintain quality journalism, and support local news initiatives,” said the government in a press release.

Under the new structure, the rate for black-and-white ads in daily newspapers with a circulation of one lakh, has gone up from ₹47.40 to ₹59.68 per sq cm. The government has also introduced premium rates for colour advertisements and preferential positioning.

HT had on October 25 reported that people aware of the matter within the I&B ministry had said that the 26% ad rate increase will be brought in after the Bihar elections as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place. The election commission removed the MCC on Sunday, November 16.

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), which releases ads on behalf of various ministries, last revised print ad rates in January 2019, a 25% hike, based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee (RSC). The rates were valid till 2022. Prior to 2019, the rates were revised in 2013 with a 19% increase on the rates of 2010.

The new increase follows recommendations from the 9th RSC, set up in November 2021. This comes after nearly two years of deliberations held between November 2021 and August 2023. The committee reviewed submissions from newspaper bodies, including the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), All India Small Newspapers Association and others, and considered factors such as inflation, rising newsprint prices, wages and processing costs. It submitted its report in September 2023.

A person in the INS, requesting anonymity, said that this is a good move and the body is happy as this was long awaited.

“The upward revision in advertisement rates can align with broader trends in media consumption. By recognizing the value of print media in a diversified media ecosystem, Government can better target its communications strategies, ensuring that they reach citizens effectively across various platforms,” said the government press release.