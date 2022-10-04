Home / India News / Govt approves amendments to FM radio guidelines; will ensure smooth functioning

Govt approves amendments to FM radio guidelines; will ensure smooth functioning

Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:06 PM IST



These three amendments together will help private FM radio industry to function smoothly. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The cabinet on Tuesday approved three amendments to provisions contained in the “Policy Guidelines on Expansion of FM Radio Broadcasting Services through Private Agencies (Phase-III)”, referred to as Private FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines to enable radio channels to leverage economies of scale and improve ease of doing business.

“The decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement.

The first change includes removing the 3-year window period for restructuring of FM radio permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years.

The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15% National cap on channel holding.

“Further with the simplification of financial eligibility norms in FM radio policy, an applicant company can now participate in bidding for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category cities with a net worth of just 1 crore in place of 1.5 crore earlier,” the statement added.

These three amendments together will help private FM radio industry to “fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country”. “This will not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country,” the ministry said.

It added that the move will improve ease of doing business in the country, ensure simplification and rationalization of the existing rules “to make governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man”.

