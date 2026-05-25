The Union ministry of health and family welfare has advised Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to three Ebola Disease-affected countries—the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan—after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Govt: Avoid travel to Ebola-hit countries

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“In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on 17 May 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC),” said the health ministry in a statement on Sunday.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

In addition, the WHO International Health Regulation Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” while also “discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection.”

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{{^usCountry}} As of May 21, 746 suspected cases and 176 deaths among suspected cases were reported in DRC. So far 85 confirmed cases, including two in Uganda, and 10 deaths, with one in Uganda, among confirmed cases were reported across both countries, according to WHO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of May 21, 746 suspected cases and 176 deaths among suspected cases were reported in DRC. So far 85 confirmed cases, including two in Uganda, and 10 deaths, with one in Uganda, among confirmed cases were reported across both countries, according to WHO. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, the health ministry reiterated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, the health ministry reiterated. {{/usCountry}}

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“In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO’s recommendations, the Government of India advises all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice,” read the statement.

“Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions,” it added.

The health ministry last week issued an advisory directing symptomatic travellers coming from—or transiting through—high-risk countries for Ebola Virus Disease to report to airport health authorities.

Also, the directive said that any passenger developing symptoms that include fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, and sore throat,within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform health care authorities about their travel history.

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Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also chaired a high-level review meeting with the states to assess preparedness and response measures regarding the Ebola Virus Disease in the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rhythma Kaul ...Read More Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India. Read Less

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