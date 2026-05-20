India holds high-level review amid Ebola outbreak in DR Congo; no cases reported

No case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India, and a high-level review meeting was held on Wednesday to assess the preparedness of states and Union territories and response measures, official sources said. All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry, they stated. (AP/Representational)

During the meeting under the chairpersonship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, the health secretaries of all states and Union territories were advised to ensure readiness at all levels, they said.

Health ministry officials also clarified that no case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India so far.

However, following the declaration of Ebola as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government has strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as a precaution, the sources said.

Detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and Union territories.

Srivastava emphasized the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities, the sources said.

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All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry, they stated.

India has prior experience in handling such situations effectively, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully, they said.

The government of India remains fully vigilant and IS prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation, the sources said.

Citizens are advised that there is no cause for panic, while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities, the sources underlined.