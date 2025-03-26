Govt blocked over 83k WhatsApp accounts over digital arrest links

The government has blocked over 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs linked to digital arrest cases, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. MHA has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions as a centralised agency to combat cybercrime in a coordinated manner. (HT PHOTO)

The information was provided by Kumar in a written response to queries raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Mahesh Kashyap. In the response, the MoS also said that authorities identified and deactivated around 781,000 SIM cards and 208,469 IMEIs as part of efforts to curb cyber fraud.

When asked about steps taken to prevent crimes related to digital arrests, Kumar said the ministry of home affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions as a centralised agency to combat cybercrime in a coordinated manner.

“I4C proactively identify and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 Whatsapp accounts used for Digital Arrest,” the MoS said in his response.

He also said the Centre has launched extensive digital campaigns to raise awareness and enhance public vigilance about such crimes. This includes caller tune alerts in multiple regional languages, engagement with social media influencers, and dedicated public awareness programmes through electronic media. A dedicated cybercrime helpline, 1930, has been operationalised to assist victims in reporting incidents and preventing monetary losses.

Highlighting the success of cyber fraud prevention efforts, Kumar informed the Lower House that the I4C has prevented financial fraud amounting to ₹4,386 crore by responding to over 1.3 million complaints since its inception in 2021.

The MoS noted that the government has also taken steps to curb international cyber fraud operations.

“The Central Government and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers that appear to originate within India,” he said. “Directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking of such incoming international spoofed calls.”