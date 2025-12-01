Govt brings new ratings framework for highway builders

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed a new methodology to assess contractors and concessionaires executing national highway projects. According to these new draft norms, they will be subjected to seven parameters, with quality of work (40%) and timely completion (30%) receiving the highest weightage. The remaining components include maintenance (10%), overall performance and user rating (10%), safety (5%), dispute resolution (3%), and sub-contracting practices (2%), alongside a strong deterrent for poor workmanship through negative marking of up to 30 points for quality lapses. The new ratings framework will help the government distinguish between consistently reliable firms and those with weak delivery records. (Representative image)

Detailed concept notes outlining the marking scheme for each parameter — including punctuality, quality checks and deductions for pavement or structural failures — have been published with the memorandum. Public comments on the draft Contractor/Concessionaire Rating System can be sent by December 18, according to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

To ensure comparability across scale, projects will be grouped into three cost bands: ₹100–300 crore, ₹300–1,000 crore and above ₹1,000 crore.

The proposed rating system aims to create a uniform, transparent mechanism to benchmark contractor performance and help the government distinguish between consistently reliable firms and those with weak delivery records.

The draft mandates that ratings be shared with contractors and concessionaires, who will be allowed to challenge the scores. All ratings must also be made public. Disputes will be resolved by a ministry-constituted committee comprising serving and retired officers.

Officials said the move is part of a broader attempt to strengthen accountability, improve construction standards and incorporate user feedback into how highway developers are judged.

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects will be rated together. In contrast, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects will undergo a separate evaluation process, according to the draft norms.