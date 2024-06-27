Govt committed to investigating paper leaks, rise above party politics: Prez

New Delhi, The government is fully committed to a fair investigation in the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday, asserting there is a need to rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide. The President's comments come amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations including medical entrance test NEET and PhD entrance NET.(ANI )

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said the government is working towards major reforms in all aspects of exam process and the functioning of examination-related bodies.

Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the president said the examination process requires complete transparency and probity, whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment tests.

As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting "NEET", the medical entrance exam whose question paper was allegedly leaked according to an investigation by the Bihar Police.

"Whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity. Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits," she said.

"Even earlier, we have witnessed many instances of paper leaks in different states. It is important that we rise above party-politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide," Murmu added.

The president said Parliament has also made a strong law against paper leaks and is working towards major reforms in the exam process and the functioning of exam-related bodies.

"It is the continuous endeavour of the Government to provide right opportunities to the youth of the country to demonstrate their talent. Parliament has also enacted a strict law against unfair means in examinations.

"My government is working towards major reforms in examination related bodies, their functioning and all aspects of the examination process," she said.

The President's comments come amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations including medical entrance test NEET and PhD entrance NET.

While the medical entrance exam question paper was allegedly leaked according to an investigation by the Bihar Police, UGC-NET was cancelled a day after it was conducted following inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both the matters are being probed by CBI.

Under fire over the alleged irregularities, the Centre last week removed National Testing Agency Director General Subodh Singh and set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan to look into exam reforms and review the functioning of the testing agency.

Two other exams CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG were also cancelled by the government last week as a preemptive measure. PTI GJS AO SKU NAB GJS TIR TIR

