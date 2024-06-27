NEET UG re-exam results expected to be out on June 30, where to check and other important details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the results of the recently held NEET-UG re-examination results on June 30. Candidates who appeared in the re-test will be able to check the scores on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET when released. The NTA is expected to release the results of the NEET UG re-exam on June 30.(GETTY IMAGES.)

Notably, the NEET UG re-examination was conducted on June 23, 2024, for the 1,563 candidates who were given grace marks for allegedly experiencing time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

Interestingly, out of the 1,563 candidates, only 813 candidates had appeared in the re-test. It was learned that In Chhattisgarh, 291 out of 602 eligible candidates appeared for the examination, 287 out of 494 in Haryana, and 234 out of 464 in Meghalaya. In Chandigarh, both eligible candidates remained absent. One student appeared in the center in Gujarat.

The NTA had said earlier, “Only 52 percent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest.”

The NTA had further informed that "63 candidates were debarred from all over the country over malpractices. 17 candidates from Bihar have been debarred for malpractices during the NEET examination. 30 candidates from centers in Godhra have been debarred.”

The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks. As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a center in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, further raising suspicions about irregularities.

Allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities had also come to the fore from states like Bihar leading to protests in several cities and petitions in several high courts and the Supreme Court. Bihar Police had arrested several individuals following the allegations.

Meanwhile, the NTA had cancelled the UGC-NET exam conducted on June 18 claiming that the integrity of the examination was compromised.