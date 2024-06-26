NEET question leak case: Two accused on CBI remand for interrogation till July 4

NEET question paper leak case: The central bureau of investigation (CBI), probing the NEET question paper leak case, on Wednesday took two accused on remand for interrogation after the special Court granted seven days remand. Sources said that the CBI sought remand from the court for necessary interrogation of two accused for further proceedings.(File)

Sources said that the CBI sought remand from the court for necessary interrogation of two accused for further proceedings. After hearing the prayer by the CBI on remand, court granted remand of two accused Baldev Kumar alias Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar from June 27 to July 4. Both the accused were arrested from Deoghar in Jharkhand on June 22, sources said.

On June 25, the CBI had submitted a copy of the FIR to the special court in Patna and sought the remand of the accused arrested by the economic offences unit. Earlier this week, the EOU submitted its 80-page FIR to the CBI. The Economic Offences Unit also submitted its report of about 2,000 pages to the central agency. As the EOU had handed the CBI to the case, two bail petitions of the accused were withdrawn by the ADJ-5, Patna. On June 5, the court had also stayed the arrest of the main accused Sanjeev Mukhiya alias Sanjeev Kumar, who is still at large from the CBI dragnet.

Krishna Deo Mishra, senior advocate, said, “Sanjeev Kumar had filed the anticipatory bail with the district and session judge on June 4 but the case was transferred to the ADJ-5 for next hearing. On June 5, hearing on bail, the court stayed the arrest of Sanjeev but it will not enforce it in the CBI case as it is another case.”