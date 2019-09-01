Govt committed to meeting Kartarpur deadline: Amit Shah

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:27 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday the central government is committed to completing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor within the stipulated time.

The assurance came a day after India and Pakistan held a meeting at the Zero Point in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on the Kartarpur corridor amidst fresh tensions between the two countries after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

For his part, Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal confirmed “good progress was made during the discussion”.

Pakistani media reported that most of the technical matters related to construction of the visa-free corridor for Indian Sikhs to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib had been resolved and the project was on schedule for inauguration in time for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary to be celebrated in November this year.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:27 IST