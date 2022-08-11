Govt contemplates confiscating assets of Nettaru’s killers

The Karnataka government is mulling over confiscating properties of the three assailants who had murdered Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in his village three weeks ago in Dakshina Kannada district.

“We know those three assailants, we have their photo, know their houses, their parents and wives. They are shifting quickly from one place to another, which is why there is a delay in arresting them,” additional director general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday.

“It was a planned attack. The assailants fled after committing the crime. We are trying to locate them. We will serve warrant against the absconders, seize their properties and initiate various other action,” Kumar added.

The top police brass said seven people have already been arrested in the Nettaru murder case. One person named Kabir was arrested on Tuesday. However, three main accused who carried out the attack are yet to be arrested, he explained.

Kumar also said the police will initiate action against all those who harboured the assailants.

The officer said the Mangaluru police along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is working in tandem to crack the case.

In this regard, he had a review meeting with the officials of Mangaluru and various other districts on Wednesday. During the meeting, he also reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is still in force.

Three weeks ago in Nettaru village in Bellare of Dakshina Kannada district, Nettaru was hacked to death when he was returning home after shutting his poultry shop.

The right-wing members alleged that it was done by Muslim fundamentalists to terrorise them. They also charged that the murderers had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).