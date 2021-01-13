IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt defers national polio immunisation programme
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
india news

Govt defers national polio immunisation programme

The Union health ministry’s immunisation division, the states were asked to postpone the polio drive for now
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:34 PM IST

The Centre has deferred the national polio immunisation drive that was scheduled to take place on January 17 for time being, according to the officials concerned in the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The polio vaccination drive that takes places each year in January, with a mop-up round in the second half of the year, has been postponed because it was too close to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive that will be launched in the country on Saturday, January 16.

In a letter written last week by the Union health ministry’s immunisation division, the states were asked to postpone the polio drive for now.

Also Read: A decade after defeating polio, India is set to begin its battle against Covid

“This is with reference to the letter dated on 19.11.2020 regarding the schedule of date of polio national immunisation day (NID) round. In this regard, this is to inform that due to unforeseen activities, it is decided to postpone the scheduled polio NID round from January 17 2021 till further notice,” read the letter issued on January 9, which was addressed to principal secretaries of health and welfare department of all states.

The health ministry officials, however, clarified that the drive was only deferred for the time being.

“It is just a temporary measure, and the vaccination will be held soon after the Covid-19 vaccination is taken care of,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a media briefing on Tuesday, had also said that certain non-Covid related government programmes were being rescheduled due to Covid-related interventions.

“When the Covid-19 outbreak started, non-Covid health care services were hugely affected. We do not want that to be repeated. There maybe a short delay of certain services where we might have to reschedule certain government programmes but no service will be completely shut in future when Covid-19 vaccination drive is on...” Bhushan said during the press briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Piyush Goyal noted that the ecosystem of government, private sector, the institute of company secretaries, industrial bodies and institutions, among others, are all equal stakeholders in the future of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi,(ANI Photo )
Ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi,(ANI Photo )
india news

Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The Estonian envoy further said the way of aggressiveness shown by India against terrorism is welcome and it is known to all that India has always raised the concern of terrorism in all global fora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.(REUTERS)
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.(REUTERS)
india news

Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:50 PM IST
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers carry the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at cold storage in Jammu on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Workers carry the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at cold storage in Jammu on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Ahead of the pan-India start of inoculation drive on January 16, state governments have firmed up their plans and fine-tuned logistical details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
  • Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The IMD said the lowest minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.(HT PHOTO)
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC

By Pawan Dixit
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.(AFP)
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.(AFP)
india news

Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:27 PM IST
On Tuesday, Kailash Choudhary, who is also Minister of State for Agriculture, had said the government was willing to go ahead with the meeting and it was for the farmer groups to decide what they want.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a series of tweets, health ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states.(ANI Photo)
In a series of tweets, health ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
india news

‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The LCA Tejas Mk-1A is a domestically designed, developed and manufactured state of the art modern 4+ generation fighter jet. It will serve as a potent platform to meet the IAF’s operational requirements, the Union defence ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra had received a lesser number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than what was expected to arrive.(PTI | Representational image)
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra had received a lesser number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than what was expected to arrive.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:49 PM IST
In a series of tweets, the ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states and the allocation has been made based on the priority list of healthcare workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Srinagar resident undergoes a Covid-19 test.(ANI)
A Srinagar resident undergoes a Covid-19 test.(ANI)
india news

For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive reach Madurai by 11 am on Thursday and will spend about four hours in the temple town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
india news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports Reuters quoting govt official. In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60. People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP