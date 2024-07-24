Govt extends financial support for flood mitigation in five states

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced financial assistance for Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim for the damage caused by floods and other natural calamities. In total, 27 of the 35 districts in Assam were affected by flood this year. (PTI)

Delivering her budget speech on Tuesday, she said, “Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government, through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and other sources, will provide financial support for projects with estimated cost of ₹11,500 crore such as the Kosi-Mechi intrastate link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes, including barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects.”

The minister also said that in addition, survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation projects will be undertaken.

For Assam, which is affected with floods every year by the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries, originating outside India, she said, “We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects. Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year. Our government will provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance.”

The floods in Assam this year that has claimed at least 80 lives, displaced 45,000 people from their homes. It affected at least 27 of the 35 districts in the state.

Uttarakhand and Sikkim, which suffer losses due to cloud bursts and flash flood too, will be provided assistance from the Centre, she said. At least 44 people, including 23 army personnel, died after a cloudburst that triggered flood in north Sikkim in October last year. While more than 50 people went missing, the flood had affected over 30,000 people.

Hailing the budget, Union home minister Amit Shah posted on X, “The Budget 2024–25 stands out for the healing touch it serves to the people of the states affected by floods. Providing much-needed relief to flood-affected Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, the budget sets out to reshape the dreams of people by rejuvenating the affected areas and making adequate provisions for flood prevention.”

Former Assam chief minister and current union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that people in Assam were happy that the budget identified the grave concern of its residents and announced assistance.

“This gives all of us in Assam a great sense of relief as we hope that this grievous problem of flooding can be managed to mitigate loss of life and property of the people. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi ji for this step that has remained a wish and demand of the people of Assam,” he said in a statement.