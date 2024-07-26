Govt failed to provide health care against rain-related diseases: C’garh Congress

Raipur: The opposition Congress staged a walkout in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday as it accused the state government of failing to provide adequate health care facilities and take preventive measures against the surge of monsoon-related diseases in the state. (Representative Photo)

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP MLA Motilal Sahu, who sought the state government’s response on the deaths due to malaria and diarrhea in the state.

Congress members targeted the government, claiming that cases of waterborne and vector-borne diseases are on the rise and the government is unable to contain it.

State health minister Shyambihari Jaiswal, refuting the allegations, said it is not correct to say that the health system had collapsed with the onset of the monsoon.

The minister said the government had been working to prevent the spread of diseases like diarrhea and malaria, and detailed guidelines were issued in February and June. Rapid Response Teams were also formed, and medicines were stocked, he added.

“A total of 1,015 Rapid Response Teams have been formed, and 1,371 inaccessible villages and 1,183 epidemic-prone villages were identified in the rainy season. A full stock of medicines has been arranged, he said.

Further countering the charges, the health minister said it is incorrect to say that in the last one week, thousands of people were found to be suffering from malaria and diarrhea in the entire state, including Bilaspur, Bijapur, Durg, Kawardha, and Janjgir-Champa districts, and they are not getting adequate treatment.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned why the government was trying to cover up malaria and diarrhea deaths. He pointed out that the Chhattisgarh high court had taken suo motu cognisance of the surge in cases and served notices to authorities.

Baghel also sought to know the number of tests conducted to curb malaria and deaths that occurred due to the disease.

The health minister revealed that 3.57 million tests were conducted to check malaria, of which 12,242 persons were found positive, adding that only 15 deaths were reported due to the disease.

However, the opposition expressed dissatisfaction with the minister’s response and staged a walkout from the assembly.