Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt forms panel to shortlist candidates for vacant posts of information commissioners

PTI |
Jan 23, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Govt forms panel to shortlist candidates for vacant posts of information commissioners

New Delhi, The government has constituted a search committee under Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan to shortlist candidates for eight vacant positions of information commissioners at the Central Information Commission .

Govt forms panel to shortlist candidates for vacant posts of information commissioners
Govt forms panel to shortlist candidates for vacant posts of information commissioners

The five-member committee also comprised secretaries from Ministry of Personnel, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, besides 16th Finance Commission member Manoj Panda.

On August 14 last year, the Department of Personnel and Training had issued advertisement seeking applications for the post of information commissioners .

In response to the advertisement, the government had received 161 applications for the eight vacant positions of information commissioners at the CIC with applicants from varied backgrounds including a sitting Delhi High Court judge expressing interest in the job, according to a DoPT list provided in an RTI reply to activist Commodore Lokesh Batra .

According to the procedure of the Right to Information Act, particulars of interested persons are invited through advertisements in newspapers and through the DoPT website.

The names of applicants are sent to the search committee which is constituted by the prime minister.

Then names of all the candidates, including the shortlisted ones, along with their applications are sent to the three-member committee headed by the prime minister which also includes leader of the opposition, and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister.

The names cleared by the three-member committee are appointed by the President for a period of five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The CIC has one chief information commissioner and 10 information commissioners.

The CIC is the highest appellate authority in the RTI matters with powers to levy penalties up to 25,000 on government officers who do not furnish responses to RTI petitions in a timely manner or violate provisions of the law.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On