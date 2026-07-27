Govt introduces bill to penalise paper leak in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

The government, on Monday, introduced ‘The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026’ in Lok Sabha amid continued protest by the Opposition that demanded home minister Amit Shah’s accountability for the use of pellet guns against the student protestors last week.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla passed the bill after majority votes. (Sansad TV/PTI)

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The Lower House, that was adjourned after minutes of resuming business at 11am on Monday, recommenced business from 12noon when the bill was introduced by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh. The government aims to tighten the paper leak rules after thousands of students came on streets demanding accountability for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak.

While the students’ protest on the leak ended on Saturday after former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted crucial demands by the students, the political row over the matter has not shown any sign of progress yet. The Opposition continued sloganeering even when Singh moved the bill in the house.

Also Read:Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protest over pellet gun use against protesters

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{{^usCountry}} Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla passed the bill after majority votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla passed the bill after majority votes. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the MPs sloganeering in the House, Birla, said, “You all wanted to speak on this topic since days and the discussion is being held today. I request all the respected members of Parliament who want to speak on this Bill to submit their proposals for changes by 1pm.”

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Birla assured of a comprehensive discussion in the House.

Requesting the MPs participation, Birla said, “Members from all political parties have been demanding a discussion on this issue for a long time. I request you to cooperate.”

“I will provide adequate time for discussion on this issue. As much time as the House agrees upon, I will allot for deliberations on this Bill,” Birla said appealing to the MPs to cooperate in allowing the House to function.

The speaker, in his effort to request the Opposition to let the house function, said, “Whatever suggestions you give to the House, the government will try to implement them. That is the essence of democracy, that everyone’s views and opinions are heard.”

“I appeal to the House to discuss the matter here rather than elsewhere. Hold the dialogue in the House and place your views and opinions before Parliament,” Birla said before adjourning the House till 2pm.

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