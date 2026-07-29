‘Govt invited me, showed SC order’: CJP's Saurav Das says no written guarantee on dropping of students' FIRs yet

The Cockroach Janta Party late on Tuesday said that the government has so far not provided a written assurance on its guarantee that all FIRs against students and protesters would be withdrawn and no action would be taken against any protester in the future.

Saurav Das said a deadline of Tuesday was set for this matter, and with only a few hours remaining, the CJP has still not received a written assurance from the Centre. (ANI)

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CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he met government representatives on Tuesday evening at their invitation. During this meeting, Das said the Centre had shown him a Supreme Court order, specifically Direction No. 4, allowing investigations into the existing FIRs.

He told the news agency ANI that the government argued that since the Supreme Court's directive is a written order, the matter is now "sub judice".

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{{^usCountry}} "I asked them directly whether or not they would provide the guarantee in writing. We have received no response from them so far," Das added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I asked them directly whether or not they would provide the guarantee in writing. We have received no response from them so far," Das added. {{/usCountry}}

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Das said that the government guaranteed to the CJP that the withdrawal of FIRs and the promise of no future action would not only be limited to Delhi, but would also apply to any BJP-ruled or NDA-governed state.

‘Massive betrayal of country’s youth'

Das said a deadline of Tuesday was set for this matter, and with only a few hours remaining, the CJP has still not received a written assurance from the Centre.

Noting the government's absence of response, CJP's chief spokesperson warned the government that it was "about to commit a massive betrayal of the country's youth."

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He reiterated that the movement will not accept any order or decision which violates the government's guarantees.

ALSO READ | 'Not acceptable': CJP claims Supreme Court order on student FIRs contradicts govt promises

"You must honour the promises made to the students. We want you to keep your word regarding any future decisions taken in the interest of students," Das told the news agency.

Saurav Das emphasised CJP's warning and said if the government fails to keep its promises, then the Cockroach Janta Party will announce "another massive protest", which he said would take place in Delhi and other states.

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"We will launch a nationwide protest once again, as we remain committed to working in the best interest of students," Das added.

ALSO READ | ‘Allegations warrant…’: SC paves way for independent probe into ‘attacks’ on students, cops during CJP protests

Das had earlier reacted to the Supreme Court's interim order, allowing authorities to continue probing the FIRs registered during the nationwide student protests.

He said the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court were not acceptable to the CJP.

SC should not be ‘politicised’

In a post on X, Saurav Das also stated that the apex court should not be "politicised" for the government's gains, and its orders should not be used to target genuine protesters.

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"If criminals roamed, police must apply for cancellation of bail in their old cases. Must also answer why they were roaming so freely in society. But government can’t use this excuse to pursue FIRs so it can later target genuine protesters," he said.

CJP's warnings of resuming protest

Over the past few days, the CJP has consistently warned of another massive protest if the FIRs against student protesters are not withdrawn.

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called on the government to ensure that no charges are filed against protesters.

In a post on X, Ranka said, "We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN."

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Following the Supreme Court's order to continue investigating the FIRs, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also echoed the warning. He wrote on X, "If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon."

Dipke said the government must stop "witch-hunting and targeting" the students.