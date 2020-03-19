e-paper
Home / India News / Govt issues gazette notification for adaptation of 37 central laws in J&K

Govt issues gazette notification for adaptation of 37 central laws in J&K

On February 26, the Cabinet gave its nod to issue an order which will allow 37 central laws in the Concurrent List to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:34 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories in August 2019.
The Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories in August 2019.(PTI)
         

The Centre on Wednesday issued a gazette notification for the adaptation of 37 central laws in the Concurrent List for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gazette notification, issued by the Union Home Ministry’s Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, comes into force with immediate effect.

It contains the 37 central laws including the representation of people act, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, the protection of human rights act, the prevention of corruption act and the Indian Penal Code among others.

Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

The new territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into being on October 31, 2019.

An official statement later said all the central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before October 31, 2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019.

“...It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India,” it had said.

