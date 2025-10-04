Leh, Blaming vested interests for the September 24 violence, which left four persons dead, Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal on Saturday said the government stands committed to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh and would be keen to start the dialogue process soon. Govt keen to start dialogue process soon: Chief secretary to people of Ladakh

Kotwal said that the government has always desired an open and constructive dialogue and has never shied away from meeting, standing committed to addressing the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

The CS's press statement comes amid LAB and KDA's decision to stay away from the scheduled meeting with the Centre on October 6 until a judicial probe is ordered into the death of four persons in police firing amid the violence last month in Leh, and all those detained, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, are released.

He said 30 of the 70 youth, who were detained following the September 24 violent clashes, have been released, and the rest are in judicial custody and would be released as per court orders.

“We will ensure that youngsters are not put to any hardship and no misguided innocent person is implicated," he stressed.

In an indirect reference to Wangchuk, who has been detained under the National Security Act after the clashes, the CS said, “We are confident that investigation would definitely establish that certain leaders worked in a negative and destructive manner and played with the future of Ladakh”.

Highlighting the central government's meetings with LAB and KDA, Kotwal said the process of dialogue has yielded significant results and recounted some developments, such as increased reservations for the Ladakh Scheduled Tribe from 45 per cent to 85 per cent, one-third reservation for women in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and protection of Bhoti and Purgi languages.

He, however, said that certain entities were agitated agitated with the prospects of positive talks and worked negatively and sabotaged the process.

The Ladakh CS even claimed that the probe agencies have proof for the same, which would come out during the investigation.

Reiterating that the government is committed to the interests of the people of Ladakh, he said the land, resources, jobs and livelihood of Ladakhis would remain protected.

Regarding the issue of solar park, industrialisation and environmental degradation, the CS said, “We are moving on a firm path of developing a carbon neutral Ladakh. Nothing will happen without consultation and consent of the local community. There has been no mining activities in Ladakh at all."

