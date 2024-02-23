 Govt launches 4 transformatory portals for modernised media landscape | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Govt launches 4 transformatory portals for modernised media landscape

Govt launches 4 transformatory portals for modernised media landscape

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 10:31 AM IST

The portals launched on Thursday include Press Sewa Portal, NaViGate Bharat Portal, and National Register for LCOs.

In a move to redefine India's media landscape, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday launched four transformative portals aimed at fostering a more conducive business environment, enhancing transparency in government communication, and providing easy access to authentic government videos.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the launch event.(PIB)
Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the launch event.(PIB)

Addressing a gathering at the launch event, Thakur said that India is viewed as an attractive destination for investment. He attributed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “transformative governance and economic reforms” which have substantially improved the ease of doing business in the country.

Thakur highlighted the flourishing startup ecosystem and increased investment from both domestic and international entities as testaments to India's economic progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The minister said the government’s achievements towards improving ease of doing business have been recognised globally, as evidenced by its improved rankings in international indices like the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index and the Logistic Performance Index. He cited platforms like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as evidence of the government's commitment to fostering a level playing field for MSMEs and small businesses.

The four portals launched on Thursday include Press Sewa Portal, Transparent Empanelment Media Planning and eBilling System, NaViGate Bharat Portal, and National Register for LCOs.

Press Sewa Portal, developed under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 (PRP Act, 2023), automates the process for newspaper registration and related procedures. Key features include online application filing, real-time tracking, and a dedicated module for District Magistrates to manage applications.

Introduced for the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Transparent Empanelment Media Planning and eBilling System streamlines media planning processes and provides an end-to-end ERP solution for the media industry. It includes features such as automated empanelment, media planning, billing, and a mobile app for partners.

Developed by the New Media Wing of the Ministry, NaViGate Bharat Portal serves as a unified bilingual platform hosting videos on the government's development and citizen welfare measures. It offers easy navigation, categorization, seamless video playback, and advanced search functionality.

National Register for LCOs aims to bring registration of Local Cable Operators (LCOs) under a centralized system, promising a more organized cable sector. The online registration facility and National Register for LCOs pave the way for responsible service and convenience for cable operators.

