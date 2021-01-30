Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh
- Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
Former Union minister Ajit Singh, who is the president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and a prominent leader among Jats and farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, spoke to Brajendra K Parashar on the farmers’ agitation against the three agriculture laws, and the situation that arose after the violent protests in New Delhi on January 26, and the UP Police’s attempts to make the farmers vacate the protest site in Ghazipur. Edited excerpts:
How do you see the agitation by farm unions on Delhi’s borders against the three agriculture laws?
The country’s farmers have risen against the Modi government. They are convinced that the intention behind the three agriculture laws is not to promote their interests but to benefit corporates, and rightly so. The agitation is not confined to just Delhi’s borders. Similar agitations are being organised in many other states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
What is wrong with the three laws, and do you think there is no need for reforms in agriculture marketing?
There is always scope for reforms in any sector. I can also understand that every government has the prerogative to make new laws or make suitable changes in the existing ones... But it is always advisable to do so after due discussions with stakeholders, especially when a legislation has the potential to affect life and livelihood of the masses. Was there any justification for bringing the ordinances to impose laws on farmers? The Modi government also scuttled the traditional legislative process by not sending the Bills to the Select Committee for discussions. The way the ordinances were promulgated and later converted into the laws with same hurry created doubts in the minds of farmers. The outcome is for everyone to see.
What is the way out now?
The government must immediately withdraw all the three hurriedly enacted laws, respecting the general sentiments of farmers, and initiate a fresh process to bring new laws, if needed at all, after due consultation with farmers... The government is unnecessarily making the three laws an issue of a bloated ego.
Can you justify the violence by a group farmers and hoisting of another flag at the Red Fort in Delhi?
Nobody can justify this act, and we all condemn it. But the question is why did the police allow the protesters to enter Red Fort... There are allegations that he was a BJP man. Otherwise, there was no arson, no loot or shoot-out during the agitation.
FIRs have been lodged against several farmer leaders and authorities are also believed to have given them ultimatum to end the stir.
The authorities are acting in a dictatorial manner. They should have probed the charges before registering cases under the draconian provisions. UP Police are now harassing farmers who took their tractors to the rally. Do they think all this will scare farmers? Farmers are determined to continue their agitation and our party is lending full support to their peaceful protests.
What message would you like to give to farmers?
My only message to farmers is remain united, stay on course, and run the agitation peacefully. Victory will be yours because you are on the right path.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana
- Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh
- Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Start vaccination of frontline workers, states told
- Till Friday evening ,close to 3.5 million received anti-coronavirus shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar
- The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutation worry grows for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox