Govt move to acquire plots leaves residents on shaky ground

It’s a clammy Sunday morning in Kavaratti as the islanders slowly emerge from their homes to catch up with each other. Some meet at the tea shacks that pepper Lakshadweep’s capital, all 4.22 sq km of it . Others, usually on bikes stop every time they see someone they know, neighbours, children chasing the unusually tiny goats found on the island, or women lounging on sail boats along the coast.

Lakshadweep consists of 36 islands, of which only 10 are inhabited. (HT Photo)