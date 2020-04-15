e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt must organise flights to bring back stranded workers in Middle East: Rahul Gandhi

Govt must organise flights to bring back stranded workers in Middle East: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the workers are in deep distress there due to shutting of businesses in the Middle East due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government should work towards bringing back Indians stranded in Middle East during Covid-19 crisis.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government should work towards bringing back Indians stranded in Middle East during Covid-19 crisis.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to organise flights to bring back Indian workers stuck in the Middle East and desperate to return.

He said the workers are in deep distress there due to shutting of businesses in the Middle East due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home.  “The Government must organise flights to bring home our brothers and sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place,” he said on Twitter.

tags
top news
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news