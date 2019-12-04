e-paper
‘Govt not a postman, will have a say’: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on judges’ appointment

The Law Minister said there is a process while appointing judges of high courts and the Supreme Court and a collegium of senior judges recommends names to the government for appointment of judges.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:14 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
         

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asserted that the government will not be a postman on the issue of appointment of judges but be a stakeholder and have a say on it.

Prasad said there is a process while appointing judges of high courts and the Supreme Court and a collegium of senior judges recommends names to the government for appointment of judges.

“In the appointment of judges, we are a stakeholder. We are not a postman and we will have a say,” he said during Question Hour.

Responding to a request of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, the minister said he would look into the issue of appointment of some more judges in the Calcutta High Court.

