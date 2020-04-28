e-paper
Govt planning for evacuation of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters, abroad: Union minister

During Covid-19 lockdown, several decisions have been taken by the shipping ministry for the smooth functioning of ports.

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File photo of minister of state for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya
File photo of minister of state for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI)
         

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held discussions with seafarers unions and Shipping Line Co via video conferencing and asked ship liners to provide the details of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters and abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, “I discussed with seafarers unions and Shipping Lines Co via video conferencing and clearly told ship liners to provide the details of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters and abroad.”

“The Ministry of Shipping is charting out the plan for the evacuation of Indian seafarers and drawing the SOP for the easing out of sign on or sign off process at Indian ports,” he added.

During COVID-19 lockdown, several decisions have been taken by the shipping ministry for the smooth functioning of ports. At all small and majors ports, all precautionary measures have been taken to fight COVID-19.

