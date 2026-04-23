The government on Tuesday proposed labels be persistently displayed on any AI-generated content when hosted on social media platform, a shift from the existing proposals to tweak the Information Technology Rules 2021 that laid down the need for such distinction. Govt proposes always-on labels for AI content

In a notice issued on April 21, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) proposed an amendment to Rule 3(3)(a)(ii) of the IT Rules, adding language that requires “continuous and clearly visible display of label for synthetically generated information [AI generated content] throughout the duration of the content in visual display.”

Rule 3(3)(a)(ii) itself is a relatively recent addition, notified by the government in February as part of a broader set of obligations for social media intermediaries with respect to synthetically generated content (SGI). The change, introduced just two months after the rule was notified, is intended to ensure that the label does not disappear after the initial few seconds of a video or visual display, a Meity official said. The ministry has invited feedback and comments on the amendment till May 7.

The February SGI rules also introduced a three-hour deadline for platforms to take down AI-generated or deepfake content once flagged by the government or ordered by a court. They also tighten grievance redressal timelines, reducing the window from 15 days to 7 days, and mandate that complaints involving nudity or child sexual abuse material be acted upon within 2 hours, down from 24 hours.

The government had first proposed the SGI framework in draft amendments released in October 2025, which included a far more prescriptive labelling requirement. The draft mandated that labels or watermarks cover at least 10% of the visual display, with audio disclosures playing during the initial portion of the content.

However, this provision drew pushback from industry bodies and platforms, which argued that fixed-size labels would be impractical across formats and could disrupt user experience. Following these objections, the government dropped the 10% threshold in the final rules notified in February 2026, retaining the requirement for prominent labelling but without specifying size or duration.

Second extension for contentious IT rule amendments

The ministry, in the same notice Tuesday, has also extended the deadline for public comments on its March 30 draft amendments to the IT Rules, requiring social media platforms to comply with government advisories and bringing user-generated news and current affairs content under the same regulatory framework as publishers, to May 7, marking a second such extension.

The consultation window was initially set to close on April 14, before being pushed to April 29 following requests from industry and civil society groups.

The contentious draft amendments would significantly increase government oversight of online content. One key change is that news and current affairs posts shared by individual users on social media could be modified, taken down, or even blocked in urgent cases. In effect, this brings user-generated content, including posts reshared by ordinary users, under the ministry of information and broadcasting’s (MIB) ambit.

The proposed changes could also bring features like Community Notes on platforms such as X under government oversight.

The changes also expand the role of the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC). Instead of only handling formal complaints, the committee would be able to look into any “matter”, giving the government more flexibility to review and act on online content.

Another significant provision seeks to make compliance with MeitY-issued advisories, guidelines, and directions mandatory for intermediaries. By linking such compliance to due diligence requirements under Section 79 of the IT Act, the proposal could strip platforms of their safe harbour protections if they fail to follow these directives. This turns what was earlier treated as advisory in nature into compulsory obligations.

The draft also clarifies data retention norms, requiring platforms to retain user data for a minimum of 180 days, regardless of other legal provisions, and longer if mandated by authorities.

Separately, the Press Club of India has called for a complete rollback of the draft rules, warning of a potential chilling effect on free expression.