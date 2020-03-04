e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Govt ready for meaningful intervention in coronavirus crisis if required, says finance minister Sitharaman

Govt ready for meaningful intervention in coronavirus crisis if required, says finance minister Sitharaman

Replying to a query regarding assessment of impact of the crisis on the economy, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she has held meetings with industry representatives along with secretaries.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on March 4, 2020.
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on March 4, 2020.(Mhd Zakir / HT Photo )
         

The government is working intensively to ensure meaningful intervention, if needed, to deal with the impact of unfolding coronavirus crisis on the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the government said all international passengers, and not just those from the 12 countries listed earlier, will henceforth be screened at the airports for the disease.

A total of 28 COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far. Among them, one person is from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala.

Replying to a query regarding assessment of impact of the crisis on the economy, Sitharaman said she has held meetings with industry representatives along with secretaries.

The inputs were shared with different ministries of the government.

She said work is going on “intensively” in different ministries and “working out something where a meaningful intervention from the government, if necessary, can be made”.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it was closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

tags
top news
‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots
‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
Masks not the only solution against coronavirus, says Prakash Javadekar
Masks not the only solution against coronavirus, says Prakash Javadekar
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news