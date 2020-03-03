Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:55 IST

The government is ready to hold a discussion on Delhi violence in Parliament after Holi, Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday, as the House again witnessed ruckus and repeated adjournments over the issue.

The Lok Sabha was finally adjourned for the day after it reconvened at 2 pm as the Opposition demanded immediate discussion on the violence which left 46 people dead and over 200 injured.

As the uproar continued, Birla said that no member from the Opposition or treasury benches will cross to the other side during proceedings of the House and if any member does so, he will be suspended for the remaining part of the session. The Speaker also asked the members not to bring placards to the House.

The Rajya Sabha or Upper House too witnessed unruly scenes, and the House was adjourned till 3 pm as an unrelenting Opposition pressed with the demand for immediate discussion on the Delhi riots.

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot the told the House that situation is normal in Delhi and government is ready for discussion whenever the Chair decides. But the Opposition accused the government of using diversionary tactic. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad asked the government to clarify and allow the discussion immediately.

Ruling and Opposition party members jostled and shoved each other in the Lok Sabha amid furious exchanges in Parliament over the Delhi riots as the budget session resumed after recess on Monday.

Three women MPs, two from the BJP and one of Congress, lodged complaints of assault against each other with the Lok Sabha Speaker. Both Houses faced repeated adjournments and no bills could be passed in the ruckus as a result.

Twenty three Opposition MPs had demanded adjournment of all other agenda of the day to discuss the Delhi situation as soon as the House proceedings started on Monday. The situation was no different in the Upper House. Both Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a series of talks with leaders from both sides but the logjam could not be resolved.