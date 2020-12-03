e-paper
Govt releases list of India’s top 10 police stations, Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai on top

In a press release on Thursday, the government said the rankings were in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions while addressing the 2015 Directors General of Police (DGP) Conference in Kutch, Gujarat.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
The rankings are based on a survey carried out by the Union home ministry (ANI)
The government on Thursday released a list of the top 10 police stations in India for the year 2020. In a press release, the government noted that the list was in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions while addressing the 2015 Directors General of Police (DGP) Conference in Kutch, Gujarat.

The press release further stated that 2020’s survey for the best police station was done by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under “challenging circumstances” due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. It also said that Union home minister Amit Shah had noted that a “vast majority” of police stations shortlisted for the list were from small towns and rural areas. This, the release said, was also true for the 10 police stations finally listed as the best in the country.

The top 10 police stations were selected from a total of 16,671 police stations on certain parameters, the release said. From these, 75 police stations were selected for the next stage, out of which 10 were selected as the country’s best police stations.

A total of 4,065 respondents participated in the survey, the government said, while also acknowledging that all states and Union territories co-operated with it even during the pandemic period.

Here are India’s top 10 police stations for the year 2020:

1. Nongpok Sekmai (Thoubal, Manipur)

2. AWPS-Suramangalam (Salem, Tamil Nadu)

3. Kharsang (Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh)

4. Jhilmili (Surajpur, Chhattisgarh)

5. Sanguem (South Goa, Goa)

6. Kalighat (North and Middle Andaman, Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

7. Pakyong (East district, Sikkim)

8. Kanth (Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh)

9. Khanvel (Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Dadra and Nagar Haveli)

10. Jammikunta Town (Karimnagar, Telangana)

The list can also be accessed from this Press Information Bureau (PIB) link.

