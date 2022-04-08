Home / India News / Govt reserves 25% defence procurement budget for domestic private industry
Govt reserves 25% defence procurement budget for domestic private industry

The amount set aside for domestic defence procurement this year is 68% of the defence services capital acquisition budget, which is 1.24 lakh crore.
This comes two months after India set aside 68% of the capital procurement budget for the entire domestic industry during 2022-23 to promote self-reliance in the defence sector. (File photo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

As part of its efforts to encourage the private sector to take part in defence production, the Union defence ministry has earmarked 25% of the domestic capital acquisition budget or 21,149 crore for the sector, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

This comes two months after India set aside 68% of the capital procurement budget for the entire domestic industry during 2022-23 to promote self-reliance in the defence sector. This translated into an amount of 84,597.89 crore.

India allocated 5.25 lakh crore for military spending in this year’s budget, including a total capital budget of 1.52 lakh crore for the modernisation of the armed forces. This year’s capital outlay is 12.8% higher than the budget estimates for 2021-22 when it was 1.35 lakh crore.

The amount set aside for domestic defence procurement this year is 68% of the defence services capital acquisition budget, which is 1.24 lakh crore.

India set aside 70,221 crore — 64% of the military’s capital budget — for domestic defence procurement last year, compared to 51,000 crore, or 58% of the capital budget, in 2020-21.

