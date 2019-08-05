Govt’s decision was necessary, says RSS

india

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as “brave” and “very necessary” for the interest of the country, including the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement on organisation’s Twitter handle, the RSS president, Mohan Bhagwat, who is on tour and the general secretary Suresh Joshi said, “We congratulate the government for this bold initiative which was very much necessary in national interest including the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Everyone should welcome this notwithstanding any personal interests or political differences.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is on a Mahajanadesh Yatra and touring the tribal district of Gadchiroli also hailed the decision of Modi government. The activists of Sangh Parivar, including BJP workers also celebrated it by organising a function at local RBI square this evening.

