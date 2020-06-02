e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt says India’s ranking as 7th worst affected nation misleading, it’s faring better than the rest

Govt says India’s ranking as 7th worst affected nation misleading, it’s faring better than the rest

The government has presented data to suggest India was doing much better than several other worst-affected countries.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
hindustantimes. com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes. com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s coronavirus spread has increased dramatically in the past one month after restrictions on movement of people were eased.
India’s coronavirus spread has increased dramatically in the past one month after restrictions on movement of people were eased.(PTI Photo)
         

The Union health ministry on Tuesday claimed that it was wrong to judge the success of India’s coronavirus containment efforts by the number of positive cases-- 198,706—alone, which has led to the country climbing up the charts of the worst-affected countries to reach the 7th spot overall and stated that a balanced view could only be obtained by comparing data from a clutch of worst-affected countries with a combined population similar to India’s.

“If we look at 14 countries with a combined population similar to India then we find that they even today, they have reported 22.5% more positive cases and 55.2 times more deaths,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Agarwal also said that India’s recovery and fatality rates are much better than the world average. “The fatality rate in our country is 2.82%, one of the lowest—compared to the world average of 6.13%,” he said, before adding that even the figure of case fatality per lakh population in India is 0.41 compared to the world average of 4.9.

Pushing the argument that India had shown better disease management, agarwal said that India’s fatalities were concentrated among patients of a particular age group and with pre-existing health conditions.

Covid-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say

One in every two Coved-19 deaths in India has been from the senior citizen population, who constitute 10% of our total population. 73% of India’s Covid-19 fatalities are cases of co-morbiities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and respiratory diseases,” he said.

He listed several focus areas in the containment effort which were behind this relative success.

“Early case identification, clinical management, surveillance, contact tracing; these efforts has helped us improve our fatality rate to 2.82%,” said Lav Agarwal.

India’s Covid-19 tally was just a little over 37,000 a month ago and has jumped more than five times. The number of deaths has also climbed—1,218 people were reported dead on May 2. According to the latest data, 95,526 people have been cured which translates into 48.07% recovery rate.

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
20 killed in landslides in 3 districts of Assam’s Barak Valley
20 killed in landslides in 3 districts of Assam’s Barak Valley
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah’s bunny: Former Pakistan cricketer
Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah’s bunny: Former Pakistan cricketer
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In