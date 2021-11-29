Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt scared of discussions, says Rahul Gandhi on passage of farm laws repeal bill
Govt scared of discussions, says Rahul Gandhi on passage of farm laws repeal bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said the Central government could not face the strength of the Indian people represented by farmers in this case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to reporters in Parliament on Monday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Union government was scared of holding any discussion. His statement came in the wake of the government passing a bill to repeal the three farm laws in both houses of Parliament within moments of tabling the same on the first day of the winter session.

“Earlier, we had said that the government would have to withdraw the farm laws and today these laws were repealed. It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without any discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion,” Gandhi was quoted as saying.

“The fact is that the Central government could not face the strength of the Indian people represented by farmers in this case. The upcoming state elections must have also played on their mind,” he further said while speaking about the Narendra Modi-led government's move on the farm laws.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without any discussion amid an uproar by Opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs including party interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament premises demanding repeal of three farm laws.

 

