Govt sets up 21 health centres for screening of Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:32 IST

With almost every death in Bhopal among Covid-19 patients identified as that of Bhopal gas tragedy victims the state government has set up as many as 21 health centres for screening of the tragedy victims.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors organisations had been demanding since the number of deaths in the state capital rose alarmingly that all the survivors be screened given their being prone to contracting coronavirus.

Bhopal has registered 571 Covid-19 patients so far out of whom 16 have died. As per organisations of the tragedy survivors at least 15 of the deceased were the gas tragedy victims.

Chief medical and health officer, Gas tragedy relief, Bhopal’s order dated May 4, 2020 said, “Essential materials will be made available in these units for screening of gas tragedy patients. Nigam Nigam will make arrangements for tent and furniture in case of want of space and water tank for hand wash. A control room is being established at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC).”

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group of Information and Action said, “We welcome the decision of the state government. However, screening of the tragedy victims couldn’t take place today as arrangements are being made at the centres. We will keep a watch how the state government responds to the need of the gas victims and takes care of their health.”

Notably, the state government cancelled its decision sometime back whereby it had notified BMHRC as a dedicated Covid hospital. The government cancelled the decision after the gas tragedy survivors organisations moved the high court to seek a relief on the ground that many gas tragedy victims admitted to the hospital were shifted from there after the government’s decision causing a lot of hardships to them.