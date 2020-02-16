e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Govt should’ve discussed with partners: Kharge on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case

Govt should’ve discussed with partners: Kharge on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case

Kharge’s remarks come a day after Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party chief said that the “Centre’s decision directing the NIA to take over Elgar Parishad case was unfair but the state government’s approval to that decision is more unfair.”

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 03:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over chief minister and state coalition partner Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over chief minister and state coalition partner Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (PTI File Photo )
         

Senior Congress leader and party’s Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over chief minister and state coalition partner Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kharge’s remarks come a day after Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party chief—the third partner of state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — said that the “Centre’s decision directing the NIA to take over Elgar Parishad case was unfair but the state government’s approval to that decision is more unfair.”

The NIA Act, passed hurriedly in the wake of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, has provisions that give the Centre the powers to ask NIA to take over a case. “This isn’t fair. We are partners and such things should be discussed. You [Uddhav Thackeray] may have power, but one should use it judiciously. Our ministers are there, they will fight,” said Kharge.

Maharashtra BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to hit out at the ruling alliance, claiming there will be “mid-term polls” in the state.

Speaking at the BJP’s two-day state executive meeting in Navi Mumbai, BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil said the “three-party government will collapse due to internal differences”.

“We will not make any efforts to topple it, the government will come down on its own owing to infighting. We have begun preparations for mid-term polls,” said Patil.

Thackeray, however, launched a counter-attack on BJP in the presence of Pawar as they attended two functions at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra.

Ridiculing the BJP over their alleged ‘Operation Lotus’ plan in Maharashtra, Thackeray said, “Why are you talking about toppling the MVA government tomorrow? I challenge you to pull it down today. Being the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, I like to take up challenges and have accepted this one,” he said at a farmers’ rally in Muktai Nagar, Jalgaon, where Pawar shared the stage with him

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news