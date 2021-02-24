Govt steps up vaccination drive amid fresh Covid-19 spike; over 11.9 million doses administered

India has upscaled the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the fear of second wave looms amid a fresh spike of cases being reported mainly from two states- Maharashtra and Kerala.

By the 39th day of the world’s largest immunisation campaign on Tuesday, as many as 11,907,392 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines had been administered to health and frontline workers, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Of the total shots given, 64,71,047 health workers have received the first dose, 13,21,635 have got the second dose while 41,14,710 frontline workers have received the first dose, the ministry said, adding that while the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. According to the health ministry, five adverse event following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported related to first dose inoculation and three related to second dose.

Uttar Pradesh has so far administered the maximum number of shots at 12,26,775, followed by Maharashtra (10,03,706) and Kerala (9,01,400).

Also Read| A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike

The seven-day average of new cases across the country dropped to its lowest on February 11, when it touched 10,988, but it has shown a sustained increase since then to reach 12,971 on Monday – a rise of 18%, according to data. This increase is triggered mainly by Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, where cases have grown 127%, 55% and 54% respectively.

As the nation’s infection tally witnesses an upward trend, the government plans to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to five million a day in the next four to six weeks.

Also Read | Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

As the government looks to begin the second phase of the immunisation drive, it is likely to face a tougher challenge than it does at present. It wants to begin covering people above the age of 50 and those with high risks. The number of this group is expected to be around 270 million.

Also, people aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register and choose where they can be vaccinated for Covid-19 from March 1, an official familiar with the matter told HT.