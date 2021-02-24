LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases starting from February after following a declining trend. On Tuesday, the country recorded 10,584 new coronavirus cases with 13,255 recoveries and 78 deaths, as per the data provided by the Union health ministry.
Six states in the country have been contributing to more than 84 per cent of the coronavirus caseload with Maharashtra and Kerala at the top. With the rise in the cases, many states are reinstating curbs to contain the spread of the deadly virus. While the Maharashtra government will decide whether to impose statewide restrictions again in a few days, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has restricted public gatherings from March 1; Madhya Pradesh has also decided to ban protests and public gatherings.
The coronavirus caseload of the country stands at more than 11 million.
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 112 million people, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. In the wake of the rising spread of the coronavirus mutant, the UK has banned non-essential travel to and from the country till May 17. In the US where the deaths from the disease have crossed over 500,000, the Biden administration has decided to announce a program to send masks to disadvantaged sections of the US community to curb the spread of the virus.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 24, 2021 07:25 AM IST
China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases
Mainland China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Feb 23, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
-
FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Mexico doing better than US on Covid-19: Mexican President
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1% of its population, reports AP.
